Norinchukin Bank The Has $564,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,751,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after acquiring an additional 270,334 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 47,993 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $126.11 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.96 and its 200-day moving average is $123.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

