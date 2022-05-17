Norinchukin Bank The Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYF opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average is $42.62.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.26.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

