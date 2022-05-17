Norinchukin Bank The Lowers Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,204,000 after acquiring an additional 50,123 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 996.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 58.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Cowen upped their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $177.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.04. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $161.04 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

