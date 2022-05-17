Norinchukin Bank The Makes New $291,000 Investment in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $115.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.09. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.97 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.30%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

