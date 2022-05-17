Norinchukin Bank The Sells 3,573 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in FOX were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of FOX by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,935,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,180 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $41,661,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in FOX by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,703,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,247 shares during the period. CQS US LLC grew its position in FOX by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,994,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,020,000 after purchasing an additional 751,055 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in FOX by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,856,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,906,000 after purchasing an additional 520,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.02. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

