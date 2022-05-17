Norinchukin Bank The Sells 993 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.75. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.12.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

