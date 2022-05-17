Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives $77.94 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NHYDY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 84.00 to 82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 169,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,537. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36.

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 22.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.4653 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 44.09%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

