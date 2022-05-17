Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Short Interest Up 31.1% in April

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 361,700 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the April 15th total of 275,900 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

NASDAQ:NWPX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.59. 29,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,982. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $303.33 million, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.75. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $34.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.56.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 57,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 134.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Pipe (Get Rating)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.