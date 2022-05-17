Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.16 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair upgraded shares of Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $126.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.10. Novanta has a 1-year low of $114.31 and a 1-year high of $184.44.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,876,000 after acquiring an additional 61,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,336,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,467,000 after buying an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,523,000 after purchasing an additional 27,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,594,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

