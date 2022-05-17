NULS (NULS) Trading Down 30.9% Over Last 7 Days

NULS (NULS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $20.77 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.53 or 0.00513676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00035847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,774.80 or 1.88728263 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

