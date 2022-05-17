Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Position Increased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 794,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,107 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 1.78% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $22,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

NRIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

NRIX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. 956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,222. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $450.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.58.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 394.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

