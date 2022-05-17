Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Shares of NASDAQ NUWE opened at $0.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.89. Nuwellis has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 237.48% and a negative return on equity of 68.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuwellis will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuwellis by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuwellis by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuwellis by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 442,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

