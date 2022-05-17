NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Short Interest Up 37.6% in April

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the April 15th total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVEC. TheStreet cut NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get NVE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.43. 243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.16. NVE has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $80.03.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NVE by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of NVE during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVE by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NVE by 4.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NVE by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NVE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.