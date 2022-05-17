Nwam LLC Acquires 1,141 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 134.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.63.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total transaction of $4,163,466.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,559 shares of company stock worth $30,297,368. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $655.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $679.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $645.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $492.13 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.26 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

