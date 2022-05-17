Nwam LLC Boosts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 256.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 29,359 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on F. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.59.

Shares of F stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.