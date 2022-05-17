Nwam LLC Buys 1,484 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,322 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.89.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $233.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.56 and a 200 day moving average of $257.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $224.02 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

