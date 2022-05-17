Nwam LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 348,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after acquiring an additional 320,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $367.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $354.02 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.77.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

