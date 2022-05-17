Nwam LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned 0.17% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 86,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period.

SILJ opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96.

