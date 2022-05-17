Nwam LLC Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nwam LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $208.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.65 and a 200 day moving average of $222.90. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.29 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

