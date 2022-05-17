Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,700.00 target price on the stock.

OCDGF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($24.53) to GBX 1,800 ($22.19) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Ocado Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.57) to GBX 1,650 ($20.34) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,716.67.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $28.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.