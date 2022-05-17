Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OXY. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

NYSE:OXY opened at $67.72 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.94.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 185,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,931,557.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

