Oddo Bhf Upgrades Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) to Outperform

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has €235.00 ($244.79) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Rheinmetall from €187.00 ($194.79) to €251.00 ($261.46) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rheinmetall from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. AlphaValue raised Rheinmetall from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Rheinmetall from €115.00 ($119.79) to €155.00 ($161.46) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rheinmetall from €211.00 ($219.79) to €213.00 ($221.88) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.80.

Shares of RNMBY opened at $39.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.4849 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

