Oder Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,563 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after buying an additional 246,201 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 32,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $14,713,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,447,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 123,371 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 85,459 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.31. 72,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,187. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.11.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 30,578 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total value of $3,289,275.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,628 shares in the company, valued at $24,055,663.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $4,057,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

