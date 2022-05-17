Oder Investment Management LLC Purchases 441 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Oder Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.9% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Shares of BAC traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,148,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.