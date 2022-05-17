Oder Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Posted by on May 17th, 2022

Oder Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDP. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 127,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LDP traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.52. 711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,176. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

