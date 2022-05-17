Oder Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,013,000 after buying an additional 101,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,107,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,115,000 after buying an additional 429,935 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,639,000 after buying an additional 1,438,284 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,788,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,598,000 after buying an additional 132,050 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,675,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,148,000 after purchasing an additional 126,788 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.16. The company had a trading volume of 462,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,816. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

