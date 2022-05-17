Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.93.

OLLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $45.81. 1,204,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,603. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,539.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 195,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,824,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 52,197 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

