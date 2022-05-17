OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OMNIQ had a negative return on equity of 1,742.91% and a negative net margin of 17.01%.

Shares of OMNIQ stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. OMNIQ has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OMNIQ stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of OMNIQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OMNIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th.

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer and machine vision image processing solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

