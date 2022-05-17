Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Short Interest Up 33.5% in April

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the April 15th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ONTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. 69,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,855. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.80.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,889.38% and a negative return on equity of 36.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $922,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $635,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

