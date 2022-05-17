OneRoot Network (RNT) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

OneRoot Network (RNT) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One OneRoot Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $373,741.74 and $21,825.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OneRoot Network

RNT is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

