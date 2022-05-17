OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) to report sales of $17.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.15 million to $17.94 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $13.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $74.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.29 million to $82.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $99.63 million, with estimates ranging from $83.29 million to $111.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

OPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.20. 331,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.73 million, a P/E ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.91. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.