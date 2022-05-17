Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.93 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $564.65 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.96. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.28). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $106.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 132.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 8.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

