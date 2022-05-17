Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Otis Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Otis Worldwide to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

OTIS stock opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.12.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

