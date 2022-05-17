Oxen (OXEN) Reaches Market Cap of $25.78 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $25.78 million and approximately $467,113.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001459 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,295.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,074.45 or 0.06847494 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.34 or 0.00238769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016403 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.56 or 0.00678519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.97 or 0.00567652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00070957 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,339,353 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

