Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Shares Up 0.2%

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 664 ($8.19) and last traded at GBX 648 ($7.99). 186,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 226,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 647 ($7.98).
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 707.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 784.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The firm has a market cap of £595.26 million and a P/E ratio of 21.60.
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:PHI)
