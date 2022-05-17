PancakeSwap Trading Down 21.4% Over Last 7 Days (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $115.19 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for about $4.62 or 0.00015311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 296,067,550 coins. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

