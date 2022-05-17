Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the April 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANDY. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pandora A/S from 780.00 to 710.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pandora A/S from 710.00 to 680.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pandora A/S from 940.00 to 810.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pandora A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $812.50.

PANDY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 70,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,062. Pandora A/S has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.4032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

