Paragon Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 156.1% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 34.2% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 67,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 17,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.0% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

AT&T stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,341,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $25.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

