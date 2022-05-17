Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $6.48 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,818 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 3.3% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $64,386,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 344,651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.30. 72,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,720,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.89 and a 200-day moving average of $101.24.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.90.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

