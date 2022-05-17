Paragon Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,866 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,413,148,000 after buying an additional 14,404,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 612.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,837,000 after buying an additional 3,535,155 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $224,337,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after buying an additional 2,308,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $148,351,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,422. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CP. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

