Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,689 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 2.1% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.85.

TJX stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.66. 435,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,871,794. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.49 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

