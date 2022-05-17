Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,963,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,023,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.93 and a 200 day moving average of $208.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $168.90 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.