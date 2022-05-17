Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park City Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.50%.
PCYG opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.11 million, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.
PCYG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park City Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Park City Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.
About Park City Group (Get Rating)
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
