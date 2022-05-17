Park National Co. (PRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Park National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Park National has a payout ratio of 48.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Park National to earn $8.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Park National stock opened at $115.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.78. Park National has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $145.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Park National in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Park National by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Park National by 30.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

