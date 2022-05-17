ParkByte (PKB) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9.00

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. In the last seven days, ParkByte has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. ParkByte has a market cap of $12,803.73 and approximately $9.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParkByte alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00037900 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ParkByte Profile

ParkByte is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParkByte is www.parkbyte.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to become the de facto method of payment for the parking industry. A SHA256 coin operating on proof of work and proof of stake with a coin cap of 25 million. The idea of this coin is to lay the foundations to give car park operators the platform to integrate with cryptocurrencies with ease. They see Bitcoin as the tool that is trying to revolutionize the Financial Industry and that it shouldn't stop there. There are many other industry's worldwide that could benefit from its technology. ParkByte will be therefore specifically targeted at laying the foundations for processing parking transactions. Currently Parking can be paid via many methods but there is not yet a crypto related method. “

ParkByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.