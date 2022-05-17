Parkwood LLC Boosts Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,098 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 1.6% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,055,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,740 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,285,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,237,000 after acquiring an additional 805,691 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,050,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,851,000 after buying an additional 1,118,665 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,331,000 after buying an additional 4,307,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,921,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,719,000 after buying an additional 98,377 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDB stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,631. The stock has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.01.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.522 dividend. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.