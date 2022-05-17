Parkwood LLC Decreases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Parkwood LLC cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 1.3% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 50,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 46,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.50.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $3.10 on Tuesday, reaching $106.34. 1,181,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,485. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $78.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.19 and a 200 day moving average of $107.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 44.05%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

