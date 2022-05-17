Parkwood LLC Has $12.63 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital One Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total value of $113,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,715 shares of company stock worth $84,154,881. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $38.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,334.03. 1,077,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,578. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,567.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,730.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,202.27 and a one year high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

