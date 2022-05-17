Parkwood LLC Has $714,000 Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Parkwood LLC lessened its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $141.78. 2,822,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,295. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.62 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.72 and a 200 day moving average of $261.66.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.21.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.