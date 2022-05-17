Parkwood LLC Invests $5.01 Million in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 101,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($59.38) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

TTE stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $55.16. 2,503,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,916. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

